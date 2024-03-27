Tim Walz touts new election laws, IVF support in State of the State Address

This is a photograph of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaking during a visit by President Biden to the Cummins Power Generation facility on April 3, 2023. On October 30th, Walz signed an executive order to remove college degree requirements for most state jobs

Tuesday night, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz delivered a relatively brief State of the State address at Owatonna High School.

The former teacher used the 23-minute speech to champion DFL trifecta achievements, drawing contrast from other states, and urging legislators to pass legislation surrounding gun control.

Here are some key takeaways from the night.

Finishing off the 2024 session

There are two months left of the 2024 legislative session, and Walz used some of his time to push legislators to get moving on bills surrounding safety.

Walz asked for action on a bill that would increase the penalty for straw purchases and another that would introduce requirements for storing guns just one month after two police officers and a first responder were killed by an individual who obtained a firearm through his girlfriend after losing his own rights.

Walz IVF story

In the wake of a national conversation surrounding not just reproductive freedom, but access to fertility care, Walz briefly shared his own family's struggle to conceive and turning to in-vitro fertilization.

"If you have never personally gone through the hell of infertility, I guarantee you someone you know has," Walz said during the address.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, IVF has become a point of anxiety for many Americans after an Alabama Supreme Court ruled that embryos created during the process have personhood, therefore jeopardizing families hopes of the future of their reproductive care and the shutting down of fertility clinics around the state.

In 2023, Walz signed into law the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, codifying reproductive freedom into Minnesota state law, including the right to obtain family planning and fertility care services.

"You have my pledge, as long as I am governor, IVF will continue to offer a lifeline of hope for Minnesota families," he said.

Big DFL wins

The DFL-led 2023 legislature had some big wins last session, and Walz isn't going to let anyone forget it.

Walz's background as an educator shined through in the address in the high school auditorium as he highlighted numerous school and child-based accomplishments including universal school meals, increased education funding and approving child tax credits.

He also noted the sweeping election laws passed to increase voter turnout and access, including the re-enfranchisement of felon voting rights paving the way for over 46,000 new voters.

Republican rebuttal

Following Walz's speech, the GOP rebuttal was delivered by House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth where she painted a far less optimistic picture of the state.

"I want to remind everyone in Minnesota that $18 billion of surplus was spent," The Cold Spring representative said. "There were broken promises. Those dollars were not returned back to Minnesotans in a meaningful and tax relief way.

Last week, Walz and top DFL legislators unveiled an approved increase of $512.5 million supplemental budget, agreed to on a party-line vote.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson relayed a similar feeling, saying that "the Governor played his top 10 list, and like many hits, the tune has gotten stale."

