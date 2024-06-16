Tim Scott stands by his vote to certify 2020 election

On July 15th — during the Republican National Convention — Donald Trump is expected to announce his running mate, so potential Republicans on the list might be wise to watch their words.

One such Republican, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, paid no heed to Trump’s possibly exacting and mysterious selection process. Scott said on ABC News’ “This Week” that he stands by his vote to certify the 2020 election, despite Trump’s claims that it was rigged against him.

"I will stand by that decision and the next decision to certify the fact that Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States," Scott said.

Speaking to host Jonathan Karl, Scott was asked about Trump’s remarks regarding the Jan. 6 defendants, and asked to react to a clip of Trump supporting the rioters, Mediaite reported.

“The J6 warriors, they were warriors,” Trump says in the clip. “But they were, really, more than anything else, they’re victims of what happened. All they were doing is protesting a rigged election.”

Karl asked Scott if he agreed with Trump.

“Anyone who attacks an officer, whether on the Capitol grounds or anyplace else in the country, should serve time,” the Senator replied. But he added that “nonviolent folks who sat outside, who actually simply protested” were the ones who were being harshly treated, going on to claim that Biden is “the greatest threat to democracy today.”