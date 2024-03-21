Tim Scott, fiancee set their wedding date between RNC, Election Day

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is set to marry his fiancee Mindy Noce in early August, a spokesperson for Scott told The Hill Thursday.

The South Carolina Republican and Noce will marry in Scott’s home state, Scott’s spokesperson Nathan Brand confirmed to The Hill. This means their wedding will come shortly after the 2024 Republican National Convention in July and before Election Day in November.

Scott announced that he became engaged to be married in January, proposing to Noce on a sunset beach walk on Kiawah Island, S.C.

“As a guy who is mostly an introvert and on the quiet side, having to have a conversation about the engagement is a little, you know, uncomfortable in a way, but it’s the most exciting thing I’ll do with my life besides making Jesus my Lord,” Scott told The Washington Post at the time.

“I’ve been very patient and prayerful, and I’m really excited and somewhat nervous, and I couldn’t be more thankful for having found a soul mate and someone who shares a lot of the same interests, passions and goals that I do,” he said.

In the wake of the engagement, Scott also told the Post that he and Noce began dating about a year prior, meeting by way of church and bonding over Bible study.

Before revealing that he was in a relationship late last year, speculation on the senator’s love life was commonplace. Some wondered if he could be the first unmarried president in more than a century during his recent campaign for the White House.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.