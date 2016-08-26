Tim Kaine channels Bill Clinton with ‘Late Show’ harmonica performance

Then-Gov. Tim Kaine plays the harmonica for a packed house at the Floyd Country Store in Floyd, Va. (Photo: Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)

Tim Kaine struck all the right notes with “Late Show” viewers Thursday night, showing off his mean harmonica skills in a bluesy jam session with “Late Show” house band Jon Batiste and Stay Human.

It wasn’t the first time Kaine has broken out the old mouth harp since he hit the campaign trail as Hillary Clinton’s running mate this summer. During a visit to North Carolina earlier this month, Kaine jumped onto the stage at an Asheville brewery and played along with a local bluegrass band to classics by Bob Dylan and Joan Baez.





The Virginia senator, whose debut at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia earned him a reputation as America’s dorky dad, has a propensity for flexing his cultural dexterity, often finding opportunities to show off his Spanish-speaking abilities or reference the time he spent volunteering in Honduras in 1980.

But Thursday night’s harmonica performance had a particularly Clintonian quality to it, calling to mind Bill Clinton’s now-famous 1992 appearance on “The Arsenio Hall Show,” during which the then-presidential candidate donned a pair of sunglasses and surprised the audience with a soulful saxophone rendition of “Heartbreak Hotel.”

Though former President Clinton is now known for his popularity among African-American voters, at the time, this seemingly lighthearted act was considered a pivotal campaign moment for the man acclaimed author Toni Morrison would later deem America’s “first black president.”

Hours before Kaine channeled Hillary Clinton’s husband on the “Late Show,” the current Democratic presidential nominee had accused Republican rival Donald Trump of promoting a “steady stream of bigotry” and “racially tinged” conspiracy theories during a speech in Reno, Nev.

The video above of Kaine rocking out onstage with Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley back in 2009 is just one example of the vice presidential hopeful’s long history of impromptu harmonica performances that will likely continue through the 2016 campaign.