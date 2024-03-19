Is Tim Burke still a journalist?

There’s no doubt how Tim Burke wants you to see him.

His profile on X (formerly known as Twitter) starts here:

Journalist.

The Tampa man was indicted last month on 14 counts of conspiracy, wiretapping and hacking. The U.S. Justice Department doesn’t spell it out in the court filings, but the accusations stem from Fox News video outtakes Burke obtained of Tucker Carlson interviewing Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). The Tampa Bay Times first connected these dots soon after warrant-toting FBI agents banged on Burke’s front door last May.

In the video aired by Vice News, Ye made bizarre and antisemitic statements. Carlson (formerly known as a cable network talk show host) didn’t push back.

Burke’s camp maintains that getting the video was an act of investigative reporting. Earlier this month, his lawyer sent a 2 ½-page letter to the Times under the subject line “Journalist Timothy Burke” taking issue with the way we describe his client. We’ve used the terms “media figure” or “former journalist.”

Understandably, Burke wants to be viewed as an active member of the Fourth Estate. His team uses the job status to raise money for his legal defense and to rally civil libertarian groups, journalist organizations and defenders of the U.S. Constitution. It’s central to his argument that he gathered information legally and that he should be afforded sanctuary under the First Amendment. (Hacking and wiretapping — if that’s what he did — aren’t protected by the Bill of Rights.)

Burke has gotten lots of backing. The American Civil Liberties Union, the Florida Press Association, and the National Press Club are among 51 organizations that wrote to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in October urging more disclosure about the FBI search. Their letter identifies Burke as a journalist.

A fundraising website for Burke’s legal defense stresses that his “digital newsroom,” which doubles as his Seminole Heights home, was searched. His phones, computers, hard drives and notebooks seized. The words journalism, journalist or newsroom, appear five times in the first three paragraphs of the plea for support.

The Times newsroom, however, considers Burke a former journalist. And I wanted to explain why.

This would have been an easier case for the defense to make when Burke edited and managed video teams with distinction at The Daily Beast and produced work for sites like Deadspin and Gawker. It’s not so clear now.

Journalists who change careers commonly move into public relations or other roles in the field of communications. The pay and hours are often better. Start your own firm, and you can set your hours. Some even come back. But it’s not really practical or possible to straddle both worlds at once.

You’re either on one side or the other. And Burke crossed the career threshold when he launched a business in 2019 that has offered his services managing political campaigns and as an expert in crisis communications and opposition research. He successfully ran his wife Lynn Hurtak’s 2023 reelection campaign to the Tampa City Council.

Those aren’t the functions of a journalist. Our code of ethics frowns upon it. We strive to objectively and fairly cover important events, people or issues to better inform the public. That mission would be compromised if we represented clients in politics or instructed businesses on messaging, even if we tried to keep separate the local stage from the national arena. It all blends into a murky soup.

“That he also runs a media consulting company, provides content to other media outlets, and performs other professional functions does not diminish his role as a journalist,” his lawyer Mark D. Rasch insisted in his letter to the Times.

Doesn’t it, though? Burke may continue to use journalistic techniques. But, in our estimation, he’s worn too many hats of late to claim the title.

Rasch reminded us that Burke spoke to reporters at the Times, demonstrating further his bona fides. This is true. When he produced work for Deadspin, he dropped by the Times newsroom to participate in a brown bag conversation. We invited him after he published the scoop for which he is best known — showing that the death of a college football star’s girlfriend was a hoax. That was 11 years ago, long before his 2019 career transition.

Today, the Burke Communications website is down. It’s unclear when this happened, but the site touted Burke’s expertise as a communications specialist and political consultant for some time after the FBI searched his home.

Using the internet archiving tool the Wayback Machine, we found pages of his company site from the spring of 2023. We also traced how Burke’s profile on Twitter has evolved. A sampling:

Nov. 15, 2022 (one month after the Carlson/Ye outtakes aired): @Burkecomms. Board member @jobsitetheater/@HCLWV. Before that @thedailybeast & @deadspin. Beagle rescue foster dad, @scrippsjschool alum.

May 6, 2023 (two days before the FBI search): Support @LynnHurtak for Tampa City Council: lynnhurtak.com

May 16, 2023 (eight days after the FBI search): I build things for people. President of a few non-profits, on the board of a few others. @bubbaprog.ilovecitr.us on Bluesky. Follow @LynnHurtak.”

March 18, 2024: Journalist.

@bubbaprog.ilovecitr.us on Bluesky.

The Times isn’t the only news outlet that has refrained from describing Burke as he wishes, despite Rasch’s claims that we appear to be alone. CNN, for instance, has referred to Burke as a “former journalist.” The fact that federal prosecutors may label him that way never factored into our thinking.

It will be up to a court to determine if Burke broke the law. It’s up to us to decide how we’re going to identify him in our news coverage. And, based on his resume and career arc, we’re comfortable where we’ve landed.