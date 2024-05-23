Tilton man resentenced after violating probation with domestic battery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Tilton man will spend the next six years in prison after committing domestic battery, which violated his probation for previous burglary and drug convictions, prosecutors announced.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office said Donald Hayes, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this month to domestic battery and also admitted to violating his probation. Court records show that on March 21, 2023, Hayes pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation for burglary and methamphetamine possession charges. But nine months later, prosecutors said he committed domestic battery.

Two hurt in overnight Springfield shooting: Police

On Christmas Eve of last year, a woman called 911 from the bathroom of a Danville gas station to report that Hayes, whom she was traveling with, had grabbed and punched her. When police arrived, prosecutors said officers observed Hayes grabbing the victim and preventing her from walking away.

“I would like to thank the victim for her courage in calling for help and the officers of the Danville Police Department who responded quickly in her time of need,” said State’s Attorney Jaqueline Lacy. “Domestic violence is a serious crime and there are many incidents that go unreported. My office will continue to work to prosecute perpetrators of domestic violence to hold them accountable.”

For violating his probation, Hayes was resentenced for his original crimes. He received three years for each offense, and those sentences that will be served consecutively.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.