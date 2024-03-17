Tilton man dies in rollover crash on I-93 in Northfield

Mar. 16—A 52-year-old Tilton man died Saturday when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 93 south in Northfield left the roadway and rolled over multiple times, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Shortly after 10 a.m., state troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle rollover in the southbound lane of the interstate. The driver, Jeff Aalto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Aalto's vehicle drove off the left side of the roadway and rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest on its side. No other injuries or vehicles were involved. The interstate's high-speed lane was shut down for several hours during the crash investigation.

The crash and all contributing factors are still being investigated, according to state police. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has video footage or other information is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Plourde at 603-451-9329 or jacob.j.plourde@dos.nh.gov.