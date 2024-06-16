Tillman County Sheriff William Ingram has died, officials confirm

Tillman County Sheriff William Ingram has died, officials confirmed Sunday.

“It was with great sadness that we have to report the passing of Sheriff William Ingram,” officials wrote on the Facebook page for the Tillman County Sheriff's Office. “Please keep Sheriff Ingram's family in your thoughts and prayers. Funeral arrangements are pending and we will advise as soon as we know.”

Tillman County Undersheriff Michael Ebner confirmed to online news site NonDoc that Ingram died Saturday night after being transported to OU Medical Center following a motorcycle crash.

Tillman County is in far southwest Oklahoma. Frederick, the county seat of Tillman County is 130 miles from Oklahoma City.

Ingram was 50 years old. He is survived by his wife and a young child.

He served as Tillman County sheriff since January 2021, but was not running for election again this year.

"I am very sad to hear that Tillman County Sheriff Bill Ingram, who bravely served our community for many years, unexpectedly passed away last night," U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Moore wrote in a post Sunday afternoon. "My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. May Bill rest in peace.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tillman County Sheriff William Ingram dead at 50 following motorcycle crash