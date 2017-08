An impromptu memorial is seen a day after a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday an American citizen was confirmed dead in attacks in Spain.

A suspected Islamist militant killed 13 people and wounded scores of others in Barcelona.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)