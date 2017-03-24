Tillerson to meet allies as NATO races to save talks

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, seen March 23, 2017, initially planned to skip a NATO ministerial meeting (AFP Photo/NICHOLAS KAMM)

Washington (AFP) - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet with NATO members next week in Brussels, officials said Friday, as alliance diplomats struggled to reschedule a key meeting.

The transatlantic alliance's leading partner threw planning for an April 5 summit of NATO foreign ministers into chaos on Tuesday, when Tillerson revealed he would not be attending.

Faced with the embarrassment of a no-show that would have called President Donald Trump's commitment to US allies into question, member states decided to try to pick a new date.

But now, US officials say Tillerson will head to Brussels on Friday next week regardless, even though members are still seeking a new date for the talks.

"The Secretary of State will visit NATO in Brussels, Belgium," acting State Department spokesman Mark Toner said, without revealing any details of planned meetings.

In Brussels, NATO officials were also cautious, telling AFP that they hoped to reschedule the full ministerial meeting to Friday but that a decision would not be made before Monday.

"There are ongoing consultations on scheduling among the allies. The dates of ministerial meetings have to be agreed by all 28 allies," one said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

- Long-planned talks -

Officials suggested that the complicating factor might be the agenda of Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who might not be able to make it to Brussels on March 31.

On Tuesday, the State Department confirmed that Tillerson would not be able to attend the long-planned April 5 and 6 meeting.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to visit President Donald Trump in the United States in early April, and Tillerson would be expected to attend their meetings.

But his office has not confirmed that engagement, and word that Tillerson would stay away from the NATO talks stirred doubt about US commitment to its allies.

NATO member Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has already announced that he expects to meet Tillerson in Ankara on Thursday, March 30.

Toner said Tillerson would also meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the visit, and "discuss the way forward with our campaign to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq." ‎

After almost two months in the job, Tillerson has yet to appoint a deputy or any assistant secretaries, has largely avoided the media and works with a small inner circle of advisers.

The administration, meanwhile, has been scrambling to reaffirm its commitment to US military alliances after Trump called into question their usefulness during the presidential campaign.

Last week, after meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump claimed Germany owes "vast sums of money to NATO and the United States," reviving his charge that allies do not pay their way.

- Obsolete alliance? -

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a former Marine general, has declared US support for NATO, and last week Tillerson reaffirmed ties with Asian allies Japan and South Korea.

But Tillerson's absence from the foreign ministers' meeting would have been noted with concern, especially by newer East European members on its exposed east flank.

The United States has worked with NATO to shore up support for the pro-western government in Kiev after Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for a bloody uprising in eastern Ukraine.

Combined with economic sanctions, the deployment of more NATO troops from Western members to frontline Eastern allies in the Baltics and Poland was intended to send a signal to Moscow.

But during his presidential campaign, Trump raised eyebrows by expressing admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin and dismissing NATO as "obsolete."