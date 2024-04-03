Tillamook Creamery CEO announces he will step down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The CEO of Tillamook County Creamery Association is stepping down.

The dairy company said in a press release that Patrick Criteser, who has been with the company for 12 years, will leave later this year.

Succeeding Criteseer is David Booth, the current executive vice president of brand growth and commercialization.

The company said that under Criteseer’s leadership since 2012, Tillamook Creamery has transformed from a beloved regional farmer-owned cooperative of the Pacific Northwest into “one of the largest, most respected and fastest-growing dairy companies in the country.”

“Our vision of becoming a premium, multi-category, national dairy brand has been realized, and the cooperative is optimally positioned to thrive well into the future,” said Criteser. “I have accomplished what I hoped to achieve for the farmer-owners of this amazing cooperative, so I’ve decided that the time is right for this transition. Serving in this role has been the greatest honor of my professional career, and I am absolutely certain that our board has chosen the right person to succeed me in David.”

Recently, Tillamook’s sharp cheddar was named among the best across the globe when the company took home medals at the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest.

Founded in 1909, Tillamook Creamery today employs more than 1,100 people and has an estimated worth of $1.3 billion.

