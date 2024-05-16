TikToker's claim that ethnically Chinese Singaporeans dislike being called Chinese sparks debate

TechCrunch

It was a smorgasbord of news that seemed to touch every sector and theme in transportation, including tariffs on Chinese EVs, an escalating Tesla strike in Sweden, a federal investigation into Waymo, a buzzy EV IPO, executive shuffling at Ford, and an Uber shuttle service developed for commuters in India and Egypt that has been adapted for American concertgoers. Remember Roborace, the autonomous vehicle racing series that never was? As you might recall, it died in 2022, but founder Denis Sverdlov (who also founded the now-defunct EV startup Arrival) had talked about trying to revive it if more funds were secured.