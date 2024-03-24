Is TikTok getting banned? Kamala Harris says the Biden administration does 'not intend' to block the app

Vice President Kamala Harris vowed that the Biden administration does “not intend to ban TikTok,” though President Joe Biden has said he would sign legislation that could potentially lead to that result.

The House approved a bill earlier this month that would force TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the juggernaut social media app or face a practical ban in the U.S. Biden said he would sign the legislation if the bill makes it to his desk, though it’s facing delays in the Senate.

ABC News’ Rachel Scott asked Harris in an interview that aired Sunday why Biden’s reelection campaign has a TikTok account, even as the administration has expressed national security concerns over the app.

“We do not intend to ban TikTok. That is not at all the goal or the purpose of this conversation. We need to deal with the owner, and we have national security concerns about the owner of TikTok, but we have no intention to ban TikTok,” Harris told ABC’s “This Week.”

"It’s an income generator for many people, what it does in terms of allowing people to share information in a free way, in a way that allows people to have discourse. It’s very important,” Harris added.

TikTok, used by more than 170 million people in the U.S., has drawn scrutiny in Washington over concerns that the Chinese government could use the app to gain access to private user data or spread misinformation. ByteDance is based in Beijing.

The House overwhelmingly approved legislation that would block the wildly popular app from U.S.-based web hosting services and app stores unless TikTok severs ties with ByteDance within 180 days.

However, the push is moving slower in the Senate. While senators on both sides of the aisle have been critical of the app, the upper chamber isn’t rushing to advance the bill targeting TikTok, with some senators calling for a public hearing before a formal vote.

Contributing: Riley Beggin, Joey Garrison and Ken Tran, USA TODAY

