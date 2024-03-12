TikTok fights for its life in Washington

TikTok looks poised to lose a major battle in Congress tomorrow — but true to the brand, the social-media giant has made the week entertaining.

The company’s last-ditch effort to head off a House bill that could eventually ban the app has turned into a lively sideshow on a day otherwise dominated by Congress’ heavyweight grilling of the Biden special counsel.

TikTok paid for several popular content creators to come to the Hill to meet with lawmakers to oppose a bill.

“This is 100 percent of what we rely on to put food on our table to pay our bills,” JT Laybourne, 39, a content creator and lip-sync artist who joined TikTok in 2019 and now has a follower base of 1.7 million people, told POLITICO while standing near the Capitol steps.

The company’s CEO, Shou Chew, is expected to turn up in person this week on Capitol Hill. Meanwhile, House members sat through closed-door security briefings on Tuesday from Biden’s intelligence agencies on the global risks of the app, which has been fingered as a potential vehicle for Chinese data harvesting. The Biden administration supports the bill.

The flurry of activity topped a novel and intense six-day pressure campaign by TikTok. Since last week, calls have flooded congressional offices, as the company has asked targeted groups of users to call Congress and protest the bill — a blitz that triggered blowback and complaints among staffers.



Former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has met with members to advocate for TikTok. Trump himself posted a short screed against the bill on Truth Social and told a CNBC host that the app shouldn’t be banned — apparently to little effect.

Rodney Davis, the former Republican lawmaker from Illinois, has also been advocating on TikTok’s behalf, according to two people aware of the arrangement, bolstering a long list of former lawmakers that have been on TikTok or ByteDance’s retainer.

The bill is expected to pass when it comes up for a vote in the House on Wednesday. The company may have more luck in the Senate, where the effort could stall out.

The intensity of the campaign reflects the seriousness of the threat the company faces: After years of attention from Washington with little action, this is the furthest any TikTok bill has ever gotten in Congress. President Joe Biden, who recently launched a TikTok account for his reelection campaign, has promised to sign the bill.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Justice Department and the FBI provided a classified briefing to all House members.

As a counterweight to the rapid House push toward a vote, TikTok mobilized not just traditional lobbyists but big chunks of its 170 million-strong user base, and a group of the people who make a living from the app.

Four Democratic House members joined the TikTok creators for a press conference on the Capitol grounds Tuesday afternoon opposing the bill.

“Any ban on TikTok is not just banning the freedom of expression. You are literally causing huge harm to our national economy,” said Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.)

Similarly, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) said: “Not only am I a no, I’m a hell no,” on the TikTok bill.

Of the national security briefing, Garcia said: “There’s nothing in that briefing that changed my mind that this is an immediate national security threat.”

One of the TikTokkers on the Hill was Dani Morin, a TikTok creator who is a child safety advocate and owner of a women’s breastfeeding clothing line.

“People have found a way to have a voice where maybe they haven’t before,” said Morin, who advocates for safer children’s products after she lost her child to a dangerous baby product nine years ago. “And through that they’ve also been able to monetize — it’s like, doing what you love, and getting somehow paid for it.”

Unlike Laybourne and others, she successfully met with someone on the Hill: She visited the staff of Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.), her member of Congress, and tried to convince him to vote against the bill.

But so far her story hasn’t made an impact. She said the staff told her he’s still undecided.

Hailey Fuchs and Daniel Lippman contributed to this report.