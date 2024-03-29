Tiki torches sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club recalled due to burn hazard

(WHTM) — Tiki torches sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club are being recalled after reports of them breaking and resulting in burn injuries.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 90,000 Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches can break open and/or fall off while lit.

There have been nine reports of the tiki torch tops breaking and two reports of burn injuries.

AirTag in Bible helps pregnant carjacking victim find car

The tiki torches were sold nationwide from January 2015 through November 2023 for about $13.

These tiki torches had a fiberglass wick and came with copper-plated, nickel-plated, black or gray torch tops.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches Due to Burn Hazard

BJ’s Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches Due to Burn Hazard

BJ’s Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Citronella 72-inch Tiki Torches Due to Burn Hazard

Anyone with these tiki torches should immediately stop using them and contact BJ’s Wholesale Club for a full refund.

BJ’s Wholesale Club can be reached by visiting their website or by calling 800-257-2582 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, they can be reached by calling from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.