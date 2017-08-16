Tigers' Kinsler says ump Hernandez should get out of game

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, argues with crew chief Ted Barrett, right, after Kinsler was ejected by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler had harsh words Tuesday for Angel Hernandez, saying the veteran umpire should find another job.

A day after being ejected from a game for questioning Hernandez's calls on balls and strikes, Kinsler told reporters covering the Tigers that Hernandez is a bad umpire who is "messing" with games "blatantly."

"It has to do with changing the game. He's changing the game. He needs to find another job, he really does," Kinsler said.

Kinsler's comments were reported online by multiple media outlets just before Detroit played the Texas Rangers and early in the game.

Hernandez was the third base umpire Tuesday in Texas, one night after working home plate. Kinsler started at second base for the Tigers.

A normal rotation for the umpires would put Hernandez at second base when the teams play again Wednesday night.

When asked if he was surprised at how quickly Hernandez ejected him in the series opener Monday night, Kinsler responded: "No, I'm surprised at how bad an umpire he is. ... I don't know how, for as many years he's been in the league, that he can be that bad. He needs to re-evaluate his career choice, he really does. Bottom line."

Hernandez has been a big league umpire for nearly a quarter-century. Last month, he sued Major League Baseball alleging race discrimination.

Kinsler said he has no personal problem with Hernandez, and that he's not mad at him.

"He just needs to go away," the four-time All-Star said.

In 2010, an ESPN survey revealed that 22 percent of players asked called Hernandez the worst umpire in the majors.

Kinsler was ejected while batting in the fifth inning of Detroit's 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Monday night. After taking the first pitch, which he thought was low, Kinsler questioned the call and said he told Hernandez it was only a strike because he called it a strike.

When the next pitch was well outside and called a ball, Kinsler asked Hernandez, "What about that one?" and was ejected.

Kinsler, holding his bat still, then stood face-to-face with Hernandez and had more words with him. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus also got tossed when he came out to argue with the umpire.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati, the 55-year-old Hernandez, who was born in Cuba and lives in Florida, cited as evidence of alleged discrimination his lack of World Series assignments in the past decade and MLB not promoting him to crew chief.

Hernandez worked the World Series in 2002 and 2005 but has not since. He worked last year's NL Championship Series along with Division Series in 2011, '12 and '15.

