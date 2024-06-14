How Tigard first responders are using drones to fight fires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First responders in Tigard used a drone to help them put out a two-alarm apartment fire this week. But just how did something flying in the air help the people on the ground put out the blaze?

As the Tigard Police Department explained, they responded to the fire that broke out early Wednesday morning near Southwest 108th Avenue in order to help out their partners at Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

15 people were displaced following an apartment fire in Tigard (TVF&R)

Drones are helping first responders fight fires in Oregon. June 13, 2024 (courtesy Tigard Police Department).

The fire was so impactful, it drew between 40-50 firefighters, 11 apartment units were affected and 15 people were displaced. But remarkably, no one was injured. And the fire was put out quickly and safely. That’s thanks in part to the use of the drone.

The police used the thermal-imaging and aerial perspective capability of the drone to help map out for firefighters — in real-time — what portions of the structure needed the most attention. Using a live feed, the Battalion Chief was able to determine that the fire had not yet extended through the wall that was on fire inside the large building, which was a key bit of information to strategize around the crews’ efforts.

“And actually it had burned into the attic and through the roof, and so it was pretty soft up there, and we didn’t want to put any firefighters up there,” said TVF&R Battalion Chief Ryan Robinson. “It’s giving us a four-dimensional view essentially form each side of the structure and from the top. And then we can use that to keep our firefighters safe.”

Tyler Sanford, with the Tigard Police Department, explained how they’ve used this type of equipment for law enforcement needs in the past.

“We use that in a variety of different scenarios that we come across, such as suspect apprehension, search and rescue missions, and overall general emergencies that we come across,” Sanford said.

The large DGI Matrice 300 drone that was used during the firefighting incident is normally used for hunting down suspects in serious crimes.

“This is more of a first for us,” Sanford said. “Being able to be out there, having our officers assist our partnership with TVF&R was crucial in getting them the information but also keeping our residents safe.”

The larger drone Tigard police used to help with the fire is typically used two or three times each week or more when it’s busy. All of their drone operators are also FAA-certified.

