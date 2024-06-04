Tifton residents charged over intoxicated infant

Jun. 4—TIFTON — Three Tift County residents are behind bars after an incident involving an intoxicated infant.

On April 21, the Tifton Police Department was told by Tift Regional Medical Center that a five-month-old child brought in by the mother had a high level of alcohol in its system, a police statement said.

A 25-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were charged with cruelty to children (second degree) and giving false statements and writings. They are in custody at the Tift County Jail.

Police and the state Division of Family and Children Services started an investigation. The baby is in DFCS's custody.

Police identified the three arrestees as those who had contact with the child throughout the day when the alcohol was given. Inconsistencies were found in evidence gathered and in statements from the three, police said.

Those with information on this case should contact Detective Michael Gaskins at 229-382-3132. An anonymous tip can be submitted to TPD using the Tifton PD Tip411 app. A tip can be texted to police at 847411, or the public can visit www.tifton.net, click tip411, and complete the online form.