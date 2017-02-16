Tiffany Trump Shunned During New York Fashion Week
During the Philipp Plein show on Monday, Tiffany Trump was left sitting alone after several magazine editors moved so they wouldn’t have to be near President Trump’s daughter.
During the Philipp Plein show on Monday, Tiffany Trump was left sitting alone after several magazine editors moved so they wouldn’t have to be near President Trump’s daughter.
James: Stop calling them "immigrants". They're illegal aliens. They'll game and abuse the system anyway they can. They chit out kids and can't afford to take care of them. Many of them don't speak English or have any desire to assimilate. Send these entitled parasites back to wherever they came from.
197