Tiffani Penson on the race for Portland City Council position 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tiffani Penson is no stranger to City Hall. She’s worked for the city for more than 20 years and is now the City of Portland’s People and Culture Manager. She’s also been elected twice to the board of Portland Community College and served as chair.

Now she’s running for Portland City Council Position 2 to represent North and Northeast Portland.

On this week’s Eye on Northwest Politics, Penson explains what being a People and Culture Manager entails, as well as where the city stands on the, at times, controversial topic of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The one thing I think we have a challenge with is what does that mean? How does it show up in the operation?” she noted. “So one of the things that I’ve focused probably 10 years or more on is making sure that we provide opportunities to minority women emerging small businesses with us, making sure that we support culturally-specific organizations that provide wraparound services to their communities.”

In her reasoning behind running for City Council, Penson emphasized all Portlanders deserve “a city that works.”

“I envision a Portland where people and businesses are thriving, supported by city policies and practices that provide opportunities for us. We all deserve that,” she said.

Having grown up in North Portland, running for the District 2 seat also carries a sentimental and emotional significance for Penson. Her father even had a barbershop on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard which turned into a community meeting place. This inspired her to serve on many boards, including Kairos PDX and the Oregon Native American Chamber.

“It is a product of who I am,” she said. “I believe in community. I know we have to support community and I believe in working together to get that done. That is the role of leadership.”

Regarding the new system of Portland city government – switching to 12 commissioners elected by districts, plus a new city administrator – Penson is all for it.

“I love the idea that we are going to be working as one city,” she voiced. “I love the idea that elected officials will only be responsible for policy budget and holding the mayor and city manager accountable for operationalizing that.”

With the added component of new money flowing into District 2, bringing forth such projects as the 1803 fund, Albina Vision Trust, possible 1-405 investments and Lloyd Center development, Penson also sees a bright future ahead.

“It’s a way for our neighborhood, our community to really thrive,” she noted. “It’s exciting, it’s new. The next reiteration of what Portland is going to be.”

Should she be elected, Penson said her top priorities include city cleanup and delivering on essential services.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.