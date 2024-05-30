TIF boundaries approved for low-income apartment complex planned to go up in south Mitchell

May 30—MITCHELL — A 35-unit apartment complex could be coming to the south side of Mitchell and provide low-income residents with a new affordable housing option.

The city's Planning and Zoning Commission approved the boundaries for a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) on Tuesday. The TIF would help fund the buildout of the $6.2 million apartment complex.

Copper Flats, LLC and Lloyd Construction are the entities leading the project. Mitchell Area Housing Incorporated (MAHI), a local nonprofit organization, is partnering with the entities to help the project.

To qualify for an apartment, a tenant must earn between 40% and 60% below the average median income for Davison County.

The apartment complex will consist of 10 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units and eight three-bedroom units, according to the TIF documents.

If the TIF is approved by the council in June, Kellen Erpenbach, a financial analyst with Lloyd Companies, said the construction is planned to begin as early as July.

"It would be a year build, so we would be into July of 2025 when we open the doors," Erpenbach said. "In early 2026, we would probably have a fully occupied building."

The proposed location of the project sits along South Capitol Street next to Menards. Jeremy Jensen, a local contractor who builds residential homes and multi-unit housing, owns much of the land neighboring the lot where the apartment complex is planned.

Terry Sabers, president of MAHI, said the organization will sponsor the project, which will help Copper Flats and Lloyd Construction use a tax credit for financing the construction of the apartment complex.

"This project will help us reach a segment of the city that we are not helping currently with our single family homes or with the rehab grants. This is a low income housing project," Sabers said.

A 2022 housing study concluded Mitchell was in serious need of another affordable housing complex.

Unlike most TIFs the city has approved, City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein said the Copper Flats TIF will not be considered local due to the project being financed heavily by the South Dakota Housing Authority.

The TIF will fund a little over $600,000 in infrastructure costs. The council will ultimately determine whether to approve the TIF at its upcoming Monday meeting.