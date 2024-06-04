'Tickled': Kentucky dad wins big in Powerball 3 months after his daughter won lotto game

Luck must run in the family for a Kentucky father and daughter who won the lottery three months apart.

William Fannin of Hazard in eastern Kentucky bought a Powerball ticket for the May 13 drawing. He and his family heard that someone had won $50,000 in the game but he didn't realize he was that person until the next day when he got the ticket scanned, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery.

“It came up $50,000,” Fannin told the lottery. “I was numb.”

Fannin left the store and went home to tell his wife Frieda about the big win. When he got there he told her: "Sit down ... That winning ticket was ours, it belonged to us."

Daughter's lucky streak continued with Dad

Fannin's big lottery win came about three months after his daughter Starla won $150,000 in February playing the Merry Money Bonus Jackpot Instant Play game online.

“She was probably more tickled than me,” Fannin said. “She was so excited!”

William and Frieda Fannin visited the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim their prize. After taxes, the couple walked away with a check for $36,000 on May 17, the lottery said.

Before, who retired four years ago from his job as a schoolteacher for 33 years, told lottery officials that he and his wife did not have immediate plans for the winnings but said that the extra money will come in handy.

