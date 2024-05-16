Tickfaw man accused of breaking into Covington home, sexually assaulting child is indicted

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Tickfaw man who’s accused of breaking into a Covington home and sexually assaulting a child has been indicted.

The Office of District Attorney Collin Sims reported that 34-year-old Zachary Lepine was indicted on charges of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, three counts of molestation of a child under the age 13 and aggravated burglary on May 15.

According to Sims, “the case involves the break-in of a Covington residence during the night of January 15, 2024, and the sexual assault of a juvenile inside the residence.”

Lepine was indicted by a St. Tammany Parish grand jury.

