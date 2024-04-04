Tickets to watch the Oakland A’s in West Sacramento? Here’s how to get a head start

The Oakland A’s are moving to West Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park for the 2025-2027 MLB seasons, and fans can get a head start on tickets.

The team announced on Thursday that it is taking a three-season detour to Sacramento before officially moving to Las Vegas.

Fans can now sign up online to get the latest information on tickets for A’s games at Sutter Health Park. You can choose to be updated on season tickets, group tickets, suites and hospitality spaces.

“While ticket pricing and ticket products for A’s games at Sutter Health Park are yet to be determined, we anticipate more information being made available later this summer for the 2025 season,” the team said on the MLB website.

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) throws in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Arizona. Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports

What if I already have season tickets?

According to the website, if you’re currently an A’s season ticket holder, you will have priority purchase access.

“More information will be made available to current A’s members later this summer,” the website stated.

