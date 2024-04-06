Tickets now available for Bethesda's Swing into Spring fundraiser

Apr. 6—Bethesda is ready to get jazzy and dance the night away to raise funds to provide expert care for Oklahoma children who have experienced sexual abuse or trauma.

The nonprofit's biggest in-person fundraiser, Swing into Spring, will be at First United Bank in Moore from 6-9 p.m. April 20. Bethesda provides individual and group counseling for children 3-18 years and their non-offending caregivers.

Swing into Spring allows Bethesda to provide healing and educational outreach to individuals and families in the community and statewide said Executive Director Julie Sisler.

"Each year it looks a little bit different. It is always in April because that is Child Abuse Prevention Month," Sisler said. "So it is a celebration of an impact we have made in the last year. It's also a way for us to promote and fundraise for the impact we are hoping to have through the rest of the year and the next year."

The fundraiser is planned to be an evening of fun, food and music with live and silent auctions throughout the night. There will be a live jazz band and dancers from Swing Out OKC to give lessons.

"The event will feature an auction with date night packages with restaurant and activity gift cards," Sisler said. "There will be lots of activity packages and fine arts and services offered by board members. We've had some great partnerships from local businesses in order to provide thees auction items."

During the evening, former clients will give testimonials to help people understand the role the nonprofit plays in the community.

"This year we have two former clients that we are excited about," Sisler said. "They are going to come share their story and talk about the impact Bethesda has had on them and how they now try to promote Bethesda's mission in their everyday lives."

It's success stories from former clients that shows the importance of the programs Bethesda offers.

"Our Swing into Spring fundraiser is so important because the funds that we get, we use those to not only be able to keep providing these services but we also use them especially to get through those summer months where we are not in the schools as much," Sisler said. "But we have special programs over the summer, like our summer day camps, so we use those funds from Swing into Spring to support those to make sure everything can stay completely free for our clients."

"It really does makes such a difference in making sure that the care and education that is provided to these families and children and to all Oklahoma that we serve through education program, making sure that it is sensitive to their needs and to the situations they have had to endure that they are trying to heal from."

Money raised will go toward 600 clients in the therapeutic program and 30,000-plus Oklahomans served across the state educational program.

"Oklahoma statistically has some of the highest rates of not only childhood sexual abuse but also generally traumatic experiences for children, so we are the only place in Oklahoma that specifically caters to this population and their non offending caregivers," Sisler said.

Sisler hopes that members of the community will attend Swing into Spring to have fun and support a good cause.

"It's such a great event because it brings together so many different people," she said. "And it provides the kind of fun atmosphere where can make sure that paying attention to what is important which is making sure we are able to provide this services to Oklahomans. It really is a special event."

Tickets for Swing into Spring start at $50 and can be purchased Bethesdaok.org.