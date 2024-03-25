Tickets to Friday's Fisk Jubilee Singers Concert in Oak Ridge are sellng fast

Miss Fisk University Aaliyah Tyon Riddle, who graduated from Austin East Magnet High School in Knoxville, will be attending Friday's Fisk Jubilee Singers Concert at 6 p.m. at the Historic Grove Theatre, 123 Randolph Road, Oak Ridge.

The concert is a benefit for the Scarboro 85 Memorial planned for A.K. Bissell Park to honor the 85 Black students who desegregated Oak Ridge Schools.

Aaliyah is a big sister to six siblings and a younger sister to 15 siblings. She graduated high school with the seventh-highest GPA in her class. Her dedication to serving her community and commitment to being a voice for equitable educational opportunities for the youth, allowed her to be nationally recognized as the Urban League’s Empowered Youth of the Year, during her senior year of high school.

Aaliyah Tyon Riddle, Miss Fisk University, is a graduate of Austin East Magnet High School in Knoxville. She'll be at Friday's benefit concert at the Historic Grove Theatre/High Places Community Church in Grove Center

Now attending Fisk University, Aaliyah is a first-generation college student, majoring in psychology with a minor in gender studies.

"I value my education and view excelling in school as my top priority." she said.

With a 3.73 cumulative GPA, Aaliyah is currently an Ella Shepard Moore Provost Scholar, a member of the W.E.B DuBois Honors College, and a member of Beta Kappa Chi, a scientific honors society. Throughout her matriculation at Fisk University, Aaliyah has had an abundance of opportunities to further her future psychology career, including interning with the Knox County Health Department her freshman year, participating in an AI/Cognitive Bias Internship her sophomore year, and she spent this past summer at Vanderbilt University.

“It is important to be involved in extra curriculum activities that support growth," she said.

Serving as a member of the Biomedical Informatics Summer Program and on campus, Aaliyah has served in many leadership roles including: Miss Sophomore 2021-2022, a two-year member of the Fisk University Cheerleading Team, a two-year resident assistant, a member of FUSA, and a Fisk University Media Ambassador. Currently, Aaliyah serves as a third-year student health ambassador with the Meharry HBCU wellness project, the president of the Alpha Upsilon chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., a community health advocate with Meharry Medical College and as an active member in many of Fisk University’s student-led clubs.

“Upon graduating college, I plan to attend graduate school with the hopes of obtaining my Ph.D. in psychology," she said.

Aaliyah’s main goal in life is to help as many people as possible while leaving her mark in every space she enters. Proverbs 16:3, which states, “Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established” is a verse Aaliyah holds dear to her heart. She attributes all of her successes to God, who is the head of her life, and the constant motivation from her family. Aaliyah hopes young people will attend the concert and she will be available to provide insight to preparing for the future.

Tickets for the Fisk Jubilee Concert are selling fast! If you have not purchased a ticket, check the availability on Eventbrite.com or TNBANK, 401 S. Illinois Ave, Oak Ridge.

Information for parking at the concert follows:

Limited parking will be available in front of the Grove Theatre on Randolph Road You can park in parking spaces at Grove Center only if the business in front of the parking space is closed for the day.

Lots of parking behind the Grove Theatre on Robertsville Road.

Shuttles from Oak Ridge High School back side (Providence Road) will be available. Parking attendants will be on-site to assist.

