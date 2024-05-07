You will need a ticket to join Trump’s beach rally in Wildwood; what to know

Former President Donald Trump is hosting a campaign rally at the Jersey shore this weekend and if you want to get in, you’re going to need a ticket.

The only way to score a ticket for Trump’s rally on the beach in Wildwood is to request one online at the Trump campaign website.

Those without a ticket will be turned away at security checkpoints surrounding the rally site on the beach.

The rally is set to take place on the beach at 3601 Boardwalk, near Morey's Piers & Beachfront Waterparks.

According to the Trump campaign website, doors will open at noon and the event should start at 5 p.m.

A schedule of events has not yet been made public.

