Ticked off! @aggressive realtors

I am ticked off and saddened by the writer who disparaged people for elevating pets to “child status” by referring to them as “fur babies” or “kiddos.” For anyone who is childless, either by choice or because nature didn’t allow it, pets do become more important. They are a non-verbal version of a toddler who is completely dependent and will never grow up. I don’t refer to my dog and cat as my “babies” but they are more important to me because I couldn’t have children. It is extremely insensitive of anyone to further heap criticism on someone who is filling a void that children of their own couldn’t fill. I feel sorry for you.

The National News Tonight weekend replacement for 6 p.m. local news on one local station really stinks. Who in Florida really cares if Flint, Michigan, isn’t replacing pipes fast enough? Earliest weekend local news for this station is now 11 p.m.

I am ticked off at people who try to solicit business from me when I am walking in the neighborhood. They are aggressive realtors who cozy up and ask questions, but are obviously not interested in my answers. They then ask me where I live, hand me their business card and ask do I want to sell my house. Is this because I have white hair? Do they think I am ready to croak? I then have to say if I was interested in selling my house I would be selling it, but not to you! Don’t try to solicit business from a neighbor who is just enjoying a walk in nature. Poor taste! Bugger off!

I’m ticked off at retired people who apparently forget the rest of us work and get annoyed that we can’t go swimming, shopping, to the movies or to lunch with you…we work!

The flip side

Thank you to the City of Orlando for the beautiful, new four-bay fire station on Curry Ford Road. The planners, engineers, and construction crew should be very proud for a job well done.