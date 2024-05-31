Tick season was off to record start in NY, Northeast in March. Is it getting worse?

The New York region's 2024 tick season was off to a record-setting start in March following the mild winter. Then, emergency room visits for tick bites leveled off a bit in April, before illnesses caused by the tiny parasites bounced back this month, the latest data show.

At the same time, tick-tracking efforts — which showed tick population density last fall was comparable to recent years — suggested this season remained on track to cause widespread suffering from tickborne illness, such as Lyme disease.

How bad is tick season in New York in 2024?

Among the findings of a USA TODAY Network analysis of public health data:

ER tick bite reporting in the Northeast hit 128 visits for tick bites per 100,000 ER visits overall in April. That's below the April average of about 158 tick bites per 100,000 visits during the prior seven years.

But as of Tuesday, this May has shown a rebound from April's lull, with the Northeast reporting 208 visits for tick bites per 100,000 ER visits . That was already the fifth-highest May in recent years and expected to go higher as the entire month's health data is finalized. The worst May hit in 2017, with 332 visits for tick bites per 100,000 ER visits .

Adult deer-tick tracking also turned up 9,277 ticks from October to December of last year, for an average county-level population density score of about 49 , which is comparable to prior years that had similar tracking efforts.

Monroe County last fall had one of its highest adult tick density scores in recent memory, at about 75 . That's compared to an average of 62 since 2008. By contrast, Westchester County's density score was about 12 last fall, compared to its average of 37.

Adult tick tracking is helpful in efforts to determine the severity of the following tick season. But the populations and disease risk can vary widely within a county based on a number of factors, such as terrain, deer and mice populations, and weather conditions.

A CDC provided photo of a "bull's-eye" rash, which is an early sign of Lyme disease caused by tick bites.

When will NY know if tick season will get worse?

Experts also warn it remains extremely difficult to predict tick populations. One key factor, however, is that mild winters — like the one we just had — often lead to longer and worse tick seasons, which typically run from April to October.

The true test for the 2024 tick season will come when ER tick bite data is released for all of May, June and July, the three months that historically have seen the highest levels of tickborne illnesses.

