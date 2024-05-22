Tiburon girl, 12, reported missing

(KRON) — A 12-year-old girl from Tiburon has been reported missing, California Highway Patrol said.

Emerald Walker was last seen at 7 a.m. in Tiburon. She is believed to be on foot.

Walker is listed as being 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black sweatshirt with a black tank top underneath, black pants, and she may be wearing black backpack.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 9-1-1.

