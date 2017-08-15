Tibetan Caregivers Gave My Father Peace During His Last Days

From Woman's Day

I think the best way to describe my father is as a storyteller. My sister and I loved sitting at our kitchen table Laurel, MD, listening to his tales of growing up in Punjab, India. He'd settle into his chair with a plate of fruit in front of him and say, "Let me tell you a story."

One of our favorites was a story of him skipping school as a young boy to play marbles with the older kids. When his father found out, he asked the boys to carry my father through the streets of the village to his home as a way of embarrassing him and calling out his bad behavior. After that moment, my father told us, he never skipped school again.

He always told his stories with joy and humor, but also with a lesson. The skipping school story was ironic because my father was the hardest working person I've ever met. His work ethic and diligence were incredible. My father told us that when he was studying in India for his exams to get a scholarship to come to the U.S. for his Ph.D., he would write scientific formulas on all four walls of his room. He would go to sleep thinking about his work and get up thinking about it. That was the sort of drive he had throughout his career as a forensics chemist

When he was 63, about a year and a half before he was planning to retire and go traveling with my mother, my father complained of stiffness in his legs. The doctors thought he might have Multiple Systems Atrophy or another neurodegenerative disorder, but every test came back inconclusive, negative or normal. It was so frustrating not to get a diagnosis. All the doctors could tell us was that little by little, my father would likely lose his mobility, his ability to speak, and, eventually, his life.

Shortly after he got sick, my parents moved from the Baltimore area to Oregon, where my sister lived. I lived in Los Angeles and would travel to their house on some weekends to help out. As my father's condition declined over the years, we began to adjust to a new way of being a family. Our dynamic shifted in a big way. My father used to be the person we went to for help with money, taxes, all sorts of things. When he got sick, my mother, sister and I split up those tasks.

We began to understand each other's skill sets. We also allowed this experience to shape us. My mother started writing her memoirs which inspired my father to write his life story. I decided to get a master's degree in disability studies so I could understand a bit of what my father may have been experiencing. My sister allowed this experience to shape the lens through which she viewed the world. In short, my father and his circumstances strengthened her ability to surrender to the mystery in life.

Emotionally, the experience was very isolating, especially for my sister and me. We were in our 20s at the time and we didn't know a lot of people whose parents were sick. Plus, we could see on social media other families celebrating milestones that we couldn't.