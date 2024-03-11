Thurston deputies find stolen guns following arrest of four teens after chase and crash

Four teenagers led Lacey Police and Thurston County deputies on a chase that ended in a crash Sunday.

Lacey Police were first called to a car prowl at an Amazon Warehouse. When police arrived, the driver of the car took off, and they terminated the chase.

Thurston County deputies spotted and followed the car as it got on and off the freeway. Deputies were able to set up spike strips, and as the driver tried to avoid them, the car crashed into a gore point.

The four suspects took off on foot, but police caught up with them.

The driver was carrying a loaded .44 revolver, and a passenger had a stolen 9mm handgun that was stolen from another car prowl in Lacey. Another passenger had a handgun with its serial number scratched off.

Police identified the four suspects as being between the ages of 14 and 17 and from Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.

The four juveniles are booked for eluding, possession of a stolen car, possession of stolen firearms, and altering a firearm serial number.