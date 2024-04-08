Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies arrest shooting suspect after wrong-way crash on I-5

A shooting suspect is in custody after a lengthy pursuit on Sunday that ended when the suspect crashed into another car going the wrong way on I-5 near Rochester.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Deputies were dispatched to assist the Lacey Police Department on a pursuit of a shooting suspect.

The suspect vehicle was driving south on I-5 at a high speed and weaving between lanes and traffic. The suspect then left I-5 at Exit 88 near Rochester, then got back onto the southbound ramp.

As the suspect entered the interstate, he turned around and started driving north in the southbound lanes. He was then struck by another vehicle and taken into custody.

The two occupants of the other car sustained non-life threatening injuries. One of them was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect was booked on several charges including suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree assault, and first-degree assault with a gun.

The Olympian has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information on the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.