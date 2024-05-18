Thurston County sheriff chases DUI suspect on highway, through woods — and into a pond

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders joined local law enforcement this weekend in chasing a suspect over the highway and through the woods — and into a pond.

Sanders wrote on Facebook early Saturday morning that he personally participated in the late-night pursuit. The suspect, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest (including for assault and DUI), fled on I-5 after the Olympia Police Department tried to contact him.

Sanders wrote that when he pulled up behind the car, which didn’t have its lights on, the driver showed “signs of impairment with varying speed and lane travel.” The suspect sped away after Sanders tried to get him to stop.

The hour-long chase snaked throughout unincorporated Pierce County, Tacoma and Lakewood, Sanders wrote. Smokey, the Washington State Patrol’s airplane, helped by tracking the pursuit. Each time the suspect drove into a dead end, he still kept trying to escape.

Eventually the driver ran after striking a curb and ditching his passenger, Sanders said.

“[Thurston County Sheriff’s Office] deputies, K9 Bowie, Tacoma Police Officers and I were quick on his trail,” he wrote in the 3:41 a.m. post. “With the assistance of Smokey, we were guided in through the woods on a trail where the suspect was hiding in a pond. I obtained a search warrant for his blood and into the vehicle as there was a substance consistent with fentanyl spilled on the front driver floorboard.”

The driver was then taken to the county jail on suspicion of attempting to elude, DUI, unlawful fentanyl possession and other charges, Sanders wrote. He added: “Huge shout out to Smokey’s air support that undoubtedly mitigated significant risk to the public during this incident.”

Suspects booked on a felony can’t see a judge when it’s the weekend, Lt. Mike Brooks with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department told The News Tribune. The driver will remain in jail until a judge returns on Monday to determine bail.

Brooks highlighted something else that stood out about this case: The fact that the State Patrol happened to have Smokey nearby in the sky.

“We got lucky in the aspect the airplane was in the air and able to help,” he said, “and basically track that pursuit instead of law enforcement trying to keep up with it.”