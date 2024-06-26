Here are Thurston County food safety inspections for June 26

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) inspection reports, which are available for each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant, grocery store, deli or bakery complaints online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the establishment has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

If red points exceed 45, the county will require a reinspection within 10 business days. A reinspection also is required if total red and blue points exceed 65.

If red points exceed 100 and there’s a lack of managerial control, the county will shut down the establishment for at least 72 hours. The establishment may reopen after management and employees complete retraining and demonstrate corrective action during a reinspection.

Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.

Tacos Brothers

3726 Pacific Ave. SE, Unit A, Olympia

Mobile Food Unit, Commissary

June 12: 35 red points; 5 blue points.

Comments:

Birria and chicken broth were observed cooling while covered at a depth greater than 2 inches at the commissary. TCS foods must be cooled uncovered at shallower depths until the food reaches 41 degrees or lower or by another approved method.

A commissary log was not available upon request.

Sliced tomato and cut lettuce were placed in a prep unit to chill, however the prep unit was not adequate for chilling from ambient temperature.

Tacos 2 Hermanos

3726 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia

Mobile Food Unit

June 11: 20 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

Chopped lettuce in the cookline and in the reach-in cooler were at 51 and 53 degrees after 12 hours of cooling.

An in-use chlorine sanitizer solution was too strong as prepared.

Littlerock Grocery

6410 128th Ave. SW, Littlerock

Food Service Establishment

June 14: 10 red points; 5 blue points.

Comments:

Boxes of corn dogs were stored on the freezer floor rather than at least 6 inches above the ground.

Several TCS food items in a one-door refrigerator were measured at more than 41 degrees.

El Taco Amigo #1

3720 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia

Mobile Food Unit, Commissary

June 11: 10 red points; 5 blue points.

Comments:

The person-in-charge of the mobile food unit was unable to present a commissary log.

An in-use chlorine sanitizer was too weak as prepared.

Tacos Brothers #2

3726 Pacific Ave. SE, Olympia

Mobile Food Unit, Commissary

June 13: 10 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

Shredded lettuce and chicken were measured at 44-45 degrees rather than at or below 41 degrees.

El Rey Burro

706 Yelm Ave. E., Yelm

Mobile Food Unit, Commissary

June 11: 10 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

About two quarts of leftover washed beans were observed being cooled in a full Styrofoam take-out container. Cooked or heated foods cannot be cooled in a mobile food unit.

Boogie Beans

Mobile Food Unit (No commissary)

June 8: 10 red points; 0 blue points.

Comments:

An employee did not have a valid Washington state food worker card.

No probe tip thermometer was available at the time of the inspection.

Basilico Ristorante

507 Capitol Way S., Olympia

June 12: 5 red points; 5 blue points.

Comments:

Food worker cards were expired.

Test strips for a sanitizing solution were not available upon request.

Kona Ice of Yelm

5909 58th Ave. SE, Lacey

Mobile Food Unit

June 8: 0 red points; 5 blue points.

Comments:

An in-use sanitizer solution was too weak as prepared.

Our Community Kitchen Olympia

4419 Harrison Ave. NW, Suite 104, Olympia

Prep Space/Seating for Events

June 12: 0 red points; 3 blue points.

Food Service Establishment

June 12: 0 red points; 3 blue points.

Comments:

Raw meat was observed thawing at room temperature. Raw meat must be thawed under refrigeration or cold running water.

No violations

O.G.’s Smokehouse BBQ , Mobile Food Unit, Commissary, 111 Tumwater Blvd. SE, Tumwater.

Toto’s Teriyaki and Wok , 6020 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey.

Tacos California Lacey #1, Mobile Food Unit, Commissary, 1302 Tracey Lane SE, Lacey.

Kona Ice #1, Mobile Food Unit, various locations in Thurston County.