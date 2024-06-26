Thursday's presidential debate moderators called Trump-Biden 2020 clash a 'hot mess,' worse

CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash had some choice words after Joe Biden and Donald Trump's first debate in 2020; now, they're moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election.

The first presidential debate of 2020 was notably feisty: the candidates repeatedly interrupted one another, Biden told Trump to "shut up," and Trump failed to denounce white supremacy groups.

The debacle stunned several political pundits, and Tapper and Bash did not mince words in their post-debate coverage, calling it a "hot mess" and a "s---show."

On Monday, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt accused the moderators of being biased during an interview with CNN's Kasie Hunt before the host abruptly ended the interview, The Hill reported.

CNN has defended Tapper and Bash, saying in a statement shared with USA TODAY Tuesday, "there are no two people better equipped to co-moderate a substantial and fact-based discussion."

'That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck'

"That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck," Tapper said on a split screen showing people trickling out of the debate hall in September 2020.

"That was the worst debate I have ever seen - In fact, it wasn't even a debate," Tapper continued. "It was a disgrace and it's primarily because of President Trump."

He mentioned Trump's interruptions, his failure to condemn white supremacy and his comments on Hunter Biden.

"The American people lost tonight because that was horrific," he added.

"You just took the words out of my mouth," Bash chimed in. "You used some high-minded language, I'm just gonna say it like it is: that was a s---show."

Debate moderator Chris Wallace 'disappointed' after

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace moderated the dramatic event in 2020, and agreed with critics afterwards that he never got control of the debate. He also placed the majority of the blame on Trump for interrupting, but said he didn't realize it would go as far as it did.

"Generally speaking, I did as well as I could, so I don’t have any second thoughts there,” Wallace said to the New York Times. "I’m just disappointed with the results. For me, but much more importantly, I’m disappointed for the country, because it could have been a much more useful evening than it turned out to be."

The debate on Thursday will happen without a studio audience and the candidates' microphones will be muted outside of their turn to speak. CNN did not comment further on how the moderators plan to avoid the catastrophe they saw in 2020, instead saying:

"Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are well respected veteran journalists who have covered politics for more than five decades combined. They have extensive experience moderating major political debates."

Who is Dana Bash?

Dana Bash is CNN's chief political correspondent. She anchors "Inside Politics with Dana Bash" and co-anchors "State of the Union."

She regularly serves as a moderator for political town halls and debates. She moderated two presidential primary debates in the 2020 election and six presidential primary debates for the 2016 election. Tapper and Bash also co-moderated a Republican primary debate earlier this year.

She has a forthcoming book "America’s Deadliest Election,” and has launched special CNN series like "Being..." and the "Badass Women of Washington."

Bash graduated from The George Washington University.

Who is Jake Tapper?

Jake Tapper is the CNN lead anchor for Washington, D.C. events. He hosts "The Lead with Jake Tapper" and the "State of Union" Sunday morning show.

Tapper has moderated presidential debates in the past. He moderated a GOP debate in 2015 and the last Democratic debate in 2020 between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Tapper has been covering politics in D.C. throughout his tenure at CNN and previously as a senior White House correspondent for ABC News, according to his bio on CNN.

He graduated from Dartmouth College in New Hampshire and has authored several books.

