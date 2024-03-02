Thursdays on 3rd community market set to start

Mar. 1—Nearly a month after its conception, the first ever Thursdays on 3rd community market will be held on March 7 in downtown Marysville at the corner of 3rd and D streets.

Kicking off the weekly event, this new farmers market will include not only typical food options, but also music and creative vendors, said Denise Landis, co-owner of Edible Memories Bakery and a lead organizer for the event.

Landis said that she and her husband, David Landis, had always wanted to be part of previous farmers market events throughout Marysville, but by the time the Edible Memories storefront was fully open in the downtown area, those opportunities were no longer available.

"I thought, 'Man, that's such a bummer. We really need something like that in this area,'" Denise Landis said. "The opportunity just arose at the right time, so I seized the opportunity."

After coordinating with city staff, Thursdays on 3rd was quickly set in motion and has come to fruition after around a month of planning, Landis said.

This first event will feature 21 vendors, live music and family entertainment along 3rd Street in Marysville in hopes of bringing more business, attention and community to the downtown area. Landis said that vendors will be featured on rotation going forward, meaning a new set of businesses will appear each week.

Once planning was underway, Landis said that Thursdays on 3rd quickly attracted support from other businesses and artists. GrayRose Studio and Design, Planned 2 Perfection, Gomez Marquee Sign Rental, and Airy Garlands are sponsors for the event. Eight musicians also volunteered to perform 30-minute sets throughout the evening.

"This can be something that the community is proud of, and that's essentially what we want: to cultivate community, to offer a place that's safe where you can see familiar faces or meet new people," Landis said.

Thursdays on 3rd is coming together during a period of momentum in Marysville, she said. As more businesses open or transition in the area, Landis wants the market to inspire fellow community members to seek out means of connection.

"People are excited. They're ready for something to do or somewhere to go. The season is changing, and it's just the perfect time of year to invite something like this into our community," she said. "Hopefully it will trickle down and people will want to step out and do things. We have Ellis Lake looking amazing. Why can't there be something going on a different night?"

Landis referred to the corridor as a "freeway through town" connecting a number of businesses and organizations around prominent community events.

"I know D Street is often highlighted, but I really wanted to focus on 3rd Street because it's just such a focal point. I needed something that was going to be easily remembered," Landis said.

Scheduling the event on Thursday evenings was a conscious choice to break mundane routines from school and work and offer more opportunities for community connection, she said.

"Having it in the middle of the week, I thought, would appeal to a larger crowd. Especially for moms in the middle week maybe having a break in routine from having to make dinner or the mundane. Just breaking it up and allowing the community to come together for music or something more light hearted, getting people to walk around and shop, and see that there is a lot to offer in Marysville," Landis said.

Thursdays on 3rd will kick off on March 7 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on 3rd Street in downtown Marysville, weather permitting. Vendors are still being accepted for the event. Interested businesses can contact Landis via email at Thursdayson3rd@gmail.com.