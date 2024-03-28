Thursday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
The stories you need to start your day: The White House’s artificial intelligence safeguards, MLB Opening Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The women's NCAA tournament continues this week with the Sweet 16 games.
Siadhal Magos and Shahriar Tajbakhsh were working at Uber and Palantir, respectively, when they both came to the realization that hiring — particularly the process of interviewing — was becoming unwieldy for many corporate HR departments. "It was clear to us that the most important part of the hiring process is the interviews, but also the most opaque and unreliable part," Magos told TechCrunch. "On top of this, there's a bunch of toil associated with taking notes and writing up feedback that many interviewers and hiring managers do everything they can to avoid."
Richard Jefferson once called the coaching search that led to Lloyd's hire "a debacle." Gilbert Arenas once said Lloyd didn't have the credentials to coach Arizona. Now Lloyd has the approval of the best-known former Wildcats.
2024's first quarter has been fruitful for investors.
In today's edition: The top 50 people who will define the 2024 MLB season, stats and fun facts about the Sweet 16, NFL win totals, the Headless Hoopsman, and more.
Baseball fans, are you ready for Opening Day? Let's play ball!
Microsoft may be working on a white version of its current all-digital Xbox Series X console.
With flagging iPhone sales, Apple has been pivoting to its burgeoning and successful services business. But that pivot has brought further attention to possible problems with the company's "Walled Garden" ecosystem.
Energy stocks are the biggest winners this month as oil prices push higher. It's a sign the market rally is broadening beyond just Big Tech.
Oregon's law is the first to prohibit "parts pairing," which prevents third-party repair services from using unauthorized components for replacement.
There's a big storm brewing on the East Coast.
One of the NWSL's top players is staying in Portland.
Anderson has been hosting "SportsCenter" since 1999.
More than half-a-century before the world caught its first glimpse of George Lucas’ droids, a small army of silvery humanoids took to the stages of the First Czechoslovak Republic. For many, the humanoid form is still the platonic robot ideal -- it’s just that the state of technology hasn’t caught up to that vision. Earlier this week, Nvidia held its own on-stage robot parade at its GTC developer conference, as CEO Jensen Huang was flanked by images of a half-dozen humanoids.
"I got a job, he doesn't."
While most rental agencies accept debit cards, using one often comes with restrictions. See why using a credit card could be more beneficial.
The NFL made a number of moves that will impact everything from how the game is played on the field. Are they good or bad? Let's take a look.
Sleek, powerful and easy on the eyes: What's not to love?
LinkedIn is testing a new TikTok-like short-form video feed, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Wednesday. With this new test, LinkedIn joins numerous other popular apps that have launched their own short-form video feeds following TikTok's rise in popularity, including Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Netflix. The feed was first spotted by Austin Null, a strategy director at an influencer agency called McKinney.