Thursday: Give input and get ice cream in DeLand

The City of DeLand wants your input on future growth and development — so much so that there’s ice cream involved.

City Planning Department officials are inviting residents to a Community Open House on Thursday, May 16.

They want to discuss proposed changes to DeLand’s Comprehensive Plan and share their latest 2050 Vision Plan.

Residents can learn and provide input, all while enjoying some ice cream.

The open house and ice cream social will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the commission chambers of DeLand City Hall, located at:

120 South Florida Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720

Organizers said information gathered from residents at the meeting will then be added to the city’s website for further public comment and feedback.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.