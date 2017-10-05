Thursday's Morning Email: Momentum Grows In Congress For 'Bump Stock' Ban

View photos (Bill Clark via Getty Images) More

MOMENTUM GROWS IN CONGRESS FOR ‘BUMP STOCK’ BAN After some Republicans expressed interest in regulating the sale of accessories that can make an AR-15 fire at the rate of an automatic weapon. Evidence suggests the shooter planned an escape. Take a look at what his room looked like when authorities gained access. The shooter’s girlfriend suspected nothing, saying “he never said anything to me.” And this 5-year-old reunited with his family after the Las Vegas massacre with the help of strangers. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE DEVASTATION OF PUERTO RICO COULD WRECK THE PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET “Federal officials and major drugmakers are scrambling to prevent national shortages of critical drugs for treating cancer, diabetes and heart disease, as well as medical devices and supplies, that are manufactured at 80 plants in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.” [NYT]

3 U.S. SOLDIERS KILLED, 2 INJURED IN AMBUSH IN NIGER The Green Berets were attacked in an area known to have an insurgent presence. [Reuters]

IRAQI FORCES CAPTURE ISIS’ LAST STRONGHOLD IN NORTHERN IRAQ “The only area that remains under control of Islamic State in Iraq is a stretch alongside the western border with Syria.” [Reuters]

DREAMERS PLEAD WITH LAWMAKERS FOR ACTION And soon, to put them out of their limbo. [HuffPost]

PRO-LIFE CONGRESSMAN CAUGHT IN ABORTION SCANDAL TO RETIRE AT END OF HIS TERM Rep. Tim Murphy said he would be spending more time with his family in the coming weeks. [HuffPost]

INSIDE THE NEW YORK IVANKA AND DONALD TRUMP JR. STORY THAT HAS THE CITY ABUZZ “Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office was busy probing a felony fraud case involving siblings Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in 2012. But after Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, intervened, the investigation was dropped within months, according to a report from ProPublica, The New Yorker and WNYC” [HuffPost]

BULLYING RAMPANT FOR BOYS IN BALLET “The kids taunting you should only be so lucky to have a passion equal to yours ... you will always have something stronger than they do: the courage to do something different.” [HuffPost]

WHY MISINFORMATION TRAVELS IN THE WAKE OF TRAGEDY And its social and psychological consequences. [HuffPost]

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT MEDICARE Before open enrollment begins Oct. 15. [HuffPost]

TRADER JOE’S IS SUFFERING AFTER WHOLE FOODS SLASHED PRICES It’s all about those cheaper avocados so millennials can buy those homes. [Reuters]

LIONEL RICHIE IS ‘SCARED TO DEATH’ OF DAUGHTER SOFIA DATING SCOTT DISICK We can see where he’s coming from. [HuffPost]

BACHELOR FANS, REJOICE Peter Krause is going to star in “The Bachelor Winter Games.” [Vulture]

