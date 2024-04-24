THURSDAY AM: 4-day school week now allowed in Pennsylvania. What would the impacts be?

Schools around the country are switching to a shorter week because of teacher shortages -- and local schools could be next.

A change in a public school code that Governor Josh Shapiro signed at the end of last year now allows for four-day school w eeks in Pennsylvania.

“It would cause a lot of hardship. I think not just for me, but a lot of working parents,” one local parent said.

Harder for parents, but would it be better for kids?

“I think this is a great opportunity for schools to look and see how we can better educate our students,” said Rep. Aaron Bernstine of the 8th Legislative District, covering parts of Butler & Lawrence Counties.

