Midway Airport logs the warmest low temperature ever recorded for June 19th

It was another warm start to the day Wednesday…

Midway Airport logs the warmest low temperature ever recorded for June 19th…

Thursday afternoon lake breeze to bring noticeable temp relief to lakeside areas

15–20-degree temperature spread likely Thursday afternoon between the warmest inland locations and the coolest lakeside communities.

These numbers may be a bit too low along the lake, but at the very least expect temperatures only in the 70s for areas close to Lake Michigan.

Mid-afternoon wind trajectory forecast

At least a dozen states from Indiana/Michigan east to New England under heat advisories/excessive heat warnings

Chicago area logged its 4th straight day of 90 degrees or warmer temperatures under the day’s plentiful sunshine.

City annual tallies now reach a half dozen at O’Hare and 7 at Midway, only 4 had occurred by this date a year ago.

