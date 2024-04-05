Thurs PM Sports 4424
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about Steve Clifford stepping down as head coach of the Hornets, Chauncey Bills and Vince Carter making the Hall of Fame, Julius Randle’s season-ending surgery and a lot more.
The betting-related mess involving baseball's biggest star may be a stark warning about the risks gambling poses to leagues that have suddenly embraced it.
The proposal would permit schools to 'identify specific NIL opportunities' and 'facilitate deals' between athletes and third parties.
These are the best sports cars under $50,000 you can buy new today.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
One way to track auto sales is by counting the number of 2024 Mazda Miatas sold. We didn't say it was good way.
The Lexus LY 680 yacht updates the 2018 LY 650 yacht with more length and more room for passengers. It's available in Japan for now, starting at $5.1 million.
Ahead of Tuesday night's McDonald's All American Game, Yahoo Sports breaks down eight players who have already made lasting impressions on NBA scouts.
Is it OK for teams like the Yankees to post about sports betting?
We're starting a year of testing with the 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV, and here are all the details on our tester.
The 2024 Ford Maverick is a fun, capable little truck, but this Tremor package will cost more than a base F-150.
These portable companions have come a long way — today, they're moisturizing, fast-absorbing and easy to use.
Baseball fans, are you ready for Opening Day? Let's play ball!
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Jared Rubin from CBS Sports and Last Night in Basketball to say some nice things about the Rockets, Magic, Suns, Tom Thibodeau, Nets, Bulls and Hawks.
Disney is retreating from India. Here's why it's happening now.
Shohei Ohtani broke his silence on the gambling scandal surrounding his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, on Monday.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Law Murray from The Athletic to talk about the G League Ignite shutting down, the perilous position of the Golden State Warriors, Doc Rivers’ reputation and the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2024 Range Rover SV Arete an alpine-themed special for the Great White North, introduced at Canada's Whistler resort, inspired by the Coast Mountains.
Reviewers love the mask, too: 'My skin is soft, even dewy ... it's really unbelievable!'
After extending production to satisfy sudden demand, the last Audi R8, a V10 coupe, leaves the production line in Bollinger Hofe dressed in Vegas Yellow.