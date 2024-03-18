Thunderstorms, strong winds and showers expected to hit the Valley on Sunday evening

Strong winds and brief heavy rain were expected to hit the Valley on Sunday evening as a storm approaches the Phoenix area from the north.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms were expected to drift south into the northern Valley areas late on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

Another isolated thunderstorm that developed east of Apache Junction midday was also moving south and was expected to bring small hail, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the lower east Valley.

"We have a few isolated storms heading into the Valley this evening. Both of these storms are clearing out, but in the evening hours there might be some heavy rain and potentially some lightning," said meteorologist Tom Frieders with the weather service in Phoenix. "Storm activity should be dissipating by 9 p.m."

Radar Update Mar 17, 2024 315pm: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are drifting south into the northern valley areas late this afternoon. Expect a weakening trend, but still some gusty winds to around 30 mph and localized brief heavy rainfall. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Jy4Vil9Fiq — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 17, 2024

The storms were expected to weaken as they moved south, but gusty winds of around 30 mph and localized brief heavy rainfall were still expected to reach the lower deserts before dissipating.

Frieders advised residents who have any outdoor activities planned to be aware of weather hazards that could come with the storms.

"If threatening weather approaches your area, find shelter and remain inside as storm activity calms down," he said.

More showers and scattered thunderstorm activity, primarily north and east of Phoenix, were expected to pick up again on Monday afternoon.

However, a warming trend was forecast to set in the Valley by midweek, bringing dry and tranquil conditions for the latter half of the week.

