Thunderstorms, strong winds — maybe even a tornado — in Tuesday forecast for metro Detroit

Enjoy the warm sun while you can, because Tuesday is set to bring lots of rain — and potentially a weak tornado, weather officials are warning.

The morning will be littered with rain showers and temperatures in the mid-40s to low 50s. Another round of rain will come in the afternoon into the evening as a cold front settles in for the week, blessing us with chilly below-50 temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong to severe wind gusts up to 60 mph are also possible on Tuesday, meaning an isolated weak tornado may be within our forecast.

Metro Detroit residents are advised to be prepared for strong, potentially damaging winds.

More: Mild Michigan winters could have consequences for crops, gardens, wildlife

Things calm down afterward. On Wednesday, the forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 48 degrees.

mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit weather: Thunderstorms, strong winds, possible tornado