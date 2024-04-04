Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail hit Boise. Here are the best videos from social media

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Treasure Valley on Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain, high winds and quarter-sized hail to the Boise area.

Although much of the severe weather passed just west of downtown Boise, a couple of strong storms moved through the downtown area starting at 2:45 p.m.

Heavy hail mixed with rain fell in downtown Boise around 5:20 p.m. but quickly moved out of the area. National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Groenert told the Idaho Statesman the Weather Service received reports of 1-inch hail northwest of Boise near the Foothills.

Groenert also said the worst of Boise’s weather had likely passed by 5:45 p.m. However, storms are still possible throughout the evening.

If your area wasn’t hit by Wednesday’s scattered storms and you want to check out the heavy rain and hail that swept through the area, here are some of the best social media posts documenting Idaho’s severe weather:

Impressive hail swath right across the Treasure Valley this evening. Up to 1" diameter hail reported in Garden City! #IDwx pic.twitter.com/5rLz3o6FyB — Erik Johnson (@erik_wx) April 3, 2024

HEAVY hail and rain in Boise right now. Scattered storms moving through the Treasure Valley the rest of the evening, likely past midnight. #idwx pic.twitter.com/pDDKdpGYXj — Shaun Goodwin (@ShaunGoodwinID) April 3, 2024

Strong storms producing heavy rain and hail moving through the Boise metro area. Isolated thunderstorms will continue into this evening. #IDwx pic.twitter.com/D6BTvORQ6T — Vasili Varlamos (@vasilivarlamos) April 3, 2024