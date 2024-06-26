Thunderstorms possible in Rochester area Wednesday afternoon: What to know

While most of the Rochester area can expect a dry start to the day, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon.

Areas south of Lake Ontario have a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center and Weather Prediction Center. The greatest likelihood of severe weather increases heading south from Rochester and into the Southern Tier and interior Finger Lakes.

Excessive rainfall is the most likely outcome for areas in the marginal to slight risk bands, though the entire state has at least a chance of thunderstorms as the system passes through. There is a chance for minor flooding in areas with “poor drainage or complex terrain,” according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Isolated damaging winds could bring down trees and powerlines.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center anticipates a slight to marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in parts of Western New York and the greater Mid-Atlantic region on June 26.

Once the storm system rolls through, there’s cooler and less humid conditions forecast to follow, though a scattering of light showers remains possible into Thursday.

A hazardous weather outlook from the Weather Service for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, southern Erie, Livingston, Ontario and Wyoming counties calls for showers and scattered thunderstorms. The passing cold front and low pressure could create conditions for locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds in the affected counties.

Rochester NY forecast for June 26

The AccuWeather forecast calls for a high of 85 degrees today, with some risk of severe thunderstorms. The slow-advancing cold front could bring flash flooding, hail and damaging winds, with gusts as strong as 55 to 65 degrees. Less than an inch of total precipitation is expected, with the probability of thunderstorms at 28% for the afternoon hours in Rochester.

While some parts of the Mid-Atlantic could see sweltering summer heat return on Wednesday, Western New York should be spared from any temperatures warmer than 90 degrees. Much of that region, including areas surrounding New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., lies within the area of moderate risk of severe thunderstorms.

The chance of severe weather in New York comes on the heels of hazardous weather in the Midwest that caused widespread flooding, including a partial dam failure in Minnesota and an Iowa levee breach. Much of the region remains under a hazardous weather outlook due to rising river levels, with severe weather and localized flash flooding possible on Friday in the Minneapolis area.

