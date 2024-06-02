Thunderstorms, but not widespread severe weather, expected on Monday and Tuesday

A hint of a rainbow forms as a thunderstorm passes by over Bayside on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The beginning of the week will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Milwaukee area, and while the National Weather Service doesn't anticipate widespread severe weather, hail and high winds aren't out of the question.

The timing is "a little bit in limbo as far as exactly how things are going to evolve," explained NWS meteorologist Ben Miller.

On Monday, storms are most likely in the late afternoon and early evening, with a break in storms overnight into Tuesday. It could turn strong or severe, and any flooding concerns would probably land on Monday.

Storms are expected again Tuesday late afternoon into the evening, with those conditions staying overnight especially in eastern Wisconsin, Miller said.

"The bigger event would be likely on Tuesday, and (we're) obviously a couple days out from that. Those fine details come together a little bit closer to the event," Miller said.

Precipitation is also possible on Wednesday, though showers look more likely than storms.

Temperatures are forecasted in the 70s on Monday and will climb near the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It'll cool down to around 74 degrees on Thursday and Friday, when there's only a slight chance of showers.

Milwaukee saw its third warmest and third rainiest spring on record, according to the NWS' final totals from the past three months. Madison had its sixth warmest and ninth rainiest spring on record.

And while tornadoes aren't yet expected with this week's storms, this year is shaping up to have a higher number than typical. Wisconsin has already had 23 tornadoes in 2024, hitting the average yearly count in just two months.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Thunderstorms in Milwaukee early this week, no widespread severe threat