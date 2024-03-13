Thunderstorms, some possibly severe, could bring heavy rains, flash flooding to KC area

Widespread thunderstorms are expected to roll through the Kansas City area Wednesday after what is looking to be an ideal May-like day in the metro, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures will likely soar into the upper 70s in the afternoon, just shy of the record of 82 degrees set for this date in 1918. The temperature in Kansas City for this time of year is typically 54 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny and winds will be calm, the weather service said.

Storms will develop in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms will accompany a warm front as it pushes its way through the Kansas City region, the weather service said.

Timing of Wednesday’s storms around Kansas City

The storm will likely fire up between 5 and 7 p.m. and expand across the area between 7 and 9 p.m., according to the weather service.

The weather service said there is a slight chance of severe weather in most of the Kansas City forecast area. Hail ranging from 1 1/4 to 1 3/4 inches in diameter and winds with gusts of 60 to 70 mph are the primary threats.

There is some potential for a tornado, but the overall risk is low, the weather service said.

Downpours, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas due to the heavy rains, are also possible.

Storm activity will likely continue overnight and linger into Thursday morning.

Strong to severe thunderstorms in forecast

The weather will be unseasonably warm on Thursday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s.

Storms are expected to redevelop mid to late afternoon, mainly east of Interstate 35 into central Missouri, where strong to severe storms are more likely to occur.

The threat from the stronger storms includes large hail and damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

Cooler temperatures are expected Friday, reaching into the upper 50s. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to sunny.

Temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid-60s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. Below-normal temperatures are expected to start the work week.