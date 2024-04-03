Thunderstorms and possible tornado forecast for afternoon, early evening

Central Florida, particularly those along the Interstate 4 corridor, could be in for an extremely wet Wednesday.

Meteorologists forecast strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon with heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes and a chance for an isolated tornado, according to NWS Melbourne.

The timing of the storms are expected to be along the northern parts of the I-4 corridor from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and south of Orlando from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southwest winds are increasing to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35-40 mph, according to NWS Melbourne.

Temperatures throughout the day will be in the mid-80s in the northern parts of Central Florida and the high 80s from Melbourne down to Fort Pierce.

Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect for the area, a small craft advisory for the seas and a moderate risk of rip currents for beaches.